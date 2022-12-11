Twitter Relaunches Twitter Blue Monday With Two-Tiered Pricing
Twitter will relaunch its Twitter Blue subscription service Monday for $8 per month on the web, the company said.
Users will also get access on iOS for $11 per month to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark, the company said in a series of tweets Saturday.
