Twitter To Begin Culling Legacy Verified Marks From April 1

Twitter has made the blue verification mark a major feature of its Twitter Blue subscription offering, which Musk began pricing at $8 per month and now promotes as the best way to both enjoy and improve the service. Twitter’s bot problem would also be solved by more paying subscribers, Musk says. Paying Blue users get higher priority in replies and searches, helping to fight scams and spam, according to the company. They also receive half the ads and are able to edit tweets.