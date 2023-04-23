Twitter Blue Checks for Dead Celebrities Add To Verification Confusion

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM APRIL 21: In this photo illustration the Twitter account of Elon Musk is seen on a mobile cellphone on April 21, 2023 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. The social media company started removing large numbers of the blue verification check marks, or "blue ticks," that had historically indicated a verified account. The company said in a statement that they are "removing legacy verified checkmarks" and, to remain verified on Twitter, users can sign up for the paid Twitter Blue subscription. (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)