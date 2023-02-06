ADVERTISEMENT
Turkey’s South Hit By A Second High-Magnitude Earthquake

Turkey on Monday reported a second massive earthquake in the southeast of the country in less than 12 hours.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Turkish flag by the Bosphorus strait during the evening sunset in Istanbul, Turkey. Photographer: Moe Zoyari/Bloomberg</p></div>
A Turkish flag by the Bosphorus strait during the evening sunset in Istanbul, Turkey. Photographer: Moe Zoyari/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) --

Istanbul-based Kandilli observatory said a 7.5 magnitude quake struck Kahramanmaras province at 1:24 p.m. local time.

Strongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, Syria (1)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

