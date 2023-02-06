ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Turkey’s South Hit By A Second High-Magnitude Earthquake
Turkey on Monday reported a second massive earthquake in the southeast of the country in less than 12 hours.
Save
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) --
(Bloomberg) --
Turkey on Monday reported a second massive earthquake in the southeast of the country in less than 12 hours.
Istanbul-based Kandilli observatory said a 7.5 magnitude quake struck Kahramanmaras province at 1:24 p.m. local time.
Strongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, Syria (1)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
ADVERTISEMENT