Turkey’s Hatay Hit By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 19: A couple look at destroyed buildings on February 19, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of February 6, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s southeastern Hatay province, the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory said on Twitter.
The quake was at a depth of 7.7km, it said.
Hatay was one of the ten provinces hit by twin deadly quakes on Feb. 6 that killed over 41,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria.