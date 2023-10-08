Rap’s Global Influence May Have Pushed Police In Tupac Case

Six weeks after hip-hop celebrated its milestone 50th birthday and two weeks following the 27th anniversary of Tupac Amaru Shakur’s death, police arrested and charged a suspect in his murder. For the legion of Tupac fans, suspect Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis has been hiding in plain sight. There is a well-documented history — from books to television — of him publicly boasting about his part in Tupac’s assassination. Retired Los Angeles police detective Greg Kading told the Associated Press“People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.”