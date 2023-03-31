Trump Says Whatever He Wants, But a Judge Can Tell Him to Stop

It didn’t take long for Trump to lash out at the judge assigned to the case in a post Friday morning on his Truth Social platform: “The Judge “assigned” to my Witch Hunt Case, a “Case” that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME,” he wrote, referring to acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who also presided over the case against Trump’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who is currently in jail after pleading guilty to tax fraud charges last year.