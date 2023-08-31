Trump Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty In Georgia Case
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump waived his right to an in-person arraignment hearing in Atlanta and pleaded not guilty to Georgia state charges that he conspired to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
The former president on Thursday entered his plea via a brief court filing in Atlanta, following in the lead of at least two of the 18 other defendants in the case, including former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. It’s the fourth time Trump has formally denied criminal charges this year.
The waiver spares the former president from a 15-minute arraignment on Sept. 6 that was expected to be broadcast on live television by news cameras set up in the courtroom under Georgia state rules. Trump continues to be the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 campaign for the White House.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought the indictment on Aug. 14, accusing the group of participating in a “criminal enterprise” to keep Trump in office after he lost the election to Joe Biden. The prosecutor, who probed the alleged scheme for 2 1/2 years, claims the defendants violated Georgia’s racketeering law and other statutes.
Trump’s waiver was signed by his Georgia lawyer, Steve Sadow, who declined to comment on the filing.
It remains to be seen how many of the defendants will waive their arraignments, all of which were set for Sept. 6. Longtime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows haven’t yet waived their in-person hearings.
Powell, an architect of the rigged-election conspiracy theory, earlier waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty through a court filing, as did Ray S. Smith, a Georgia lawyer who advised Trump on legal challenges to the 2020 election result.
Trump, who surrendered for booking at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24 after agreeing to a $200,000 bond, has denied wrongdoing and claims the case is part of a “witch hunt” against him. It’s one of four criminal prosecutions he’s facing, including a similar federal elections case in Washington and two unrelated prosecutions in Florida and New York.
