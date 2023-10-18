Jordan Loses Initial US House Speaker Vote, Likely Stays In Race
Republican Jim Jordan failed on the first ballot to win the US House speakership as a group of holdouts delivered a jarring rebuke to the conservative hardliner backed by former President Donald Trump.
Twenty Republicans voted for someone other than Jordan, pushing the chamber into more chaos, with lawmakers unable to conduct any business since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Oct. 3 ouster despite an impending government shutdown next month and an escalating war in the Middle East.
Jordan’s defeat, however, could be short-lived, with another vote on his candidacy possible later Tuesday. The Ohio Republican has used enticements and hardball tactics to sway dozens of other reluctant Republicans, including defense hawks who have come around to support him.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who voted for McCarthy, said Jordan’s allies “are resorting to threats against anyone who refuses to back him.” The conference, she added, would remain divided with him as speaker.
McCarthy was 15 votes short of the majority he needed in the first round of voting in January, and it took 15 rounds for him to win then.
Jordan supported Trump’s denial of his loss in the 2020 presidential election and voted to overturn Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral college count results on January 6, 2021, after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.
Jordan, 59, who co-founded the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, faced opposition from moderates in the party and a splintering of views among Republicans over who should lead them going forward. All Democrats in the House united behind their party’s leader, Hakeem Jeffries of New York.
The roll call vote against Jordan will be followed by negotiations with GOP opponents and further tallies. Still, several senior House Republicans have expressed doubt any member of their party could get the 217 votes on the floor required to claim the speaker’s gavel without some help from Democrats.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republicans’ initial nominee for speaker, ended his own bid last Thursday when it became clear he lacked the votes. McCarthy was pushed out by just eight hard-right Republicans who voted with Democrats to overthrow him.
Jordan’s elevation would be a victory for Republicans’ emerging populist wing. The House Judiciary Committee chairman has been one of Trump’s most vociferous congressional defenders and is one of the leaders of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
His stance in leadership toward Ukraine aid is unclear. He has sent conflicting messages in private and public on how he will handle Biden’s request for new assistance to help with Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russia. At a minimum, he has said, he wants increased oversight.
Trump’s endorsement gave Jordan an edge with conservatives in the chamber. But he’s an unlikely ally for for many of the more-moderate Republicans whose support will be needed on key legislation and whose survival in the 2024 elections could determine whether the party can keep House control. Eighteen House Republicans represent districts Biden won in 2020.
--With assistance from Zach C. Cohen and Maeve Sheehey.
