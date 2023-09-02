Trump Pleads Not Guilty and the Latest on His 18 Co-Defendants
Trump Set to Be Booked on Aug. 24; Posts $200,000 Bond
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump waived his right to an in-person arraignment hearing in Atlanta and pleaded not guilty to Georgia state charges that he conspired to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Trump entered the plea via a court filing on Aug. 31. Several of the 18 other defendants in the case have also waived their arraignments, including former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell.
Most of Trump’s alleged co-conspirators are still set to be arraigned on Sept. 6 during a series of 15-minute hearings before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAffee. The hearings were set after all of the defendants met an Aug. 25 deadline to turn themselves in, including Trump, who surrendered a day early and posed for a mug shot — a first for the former president.
Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House in the 2024 election, is at the center of the case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She accuses the former president of leading a “criminal enterprise” to stay in office after losing the election to Joe Biden, and supporting the alleged scheme with conspiracy theories and false claims about voter fraud. According to the indictment, members of scheme testified falsely about the election to Georgia lawmakers, pressured state officials to reject votes, organized fake presidential electors for Trump, intimidated poll workers and stole election machine data in a rural Georgia county.
Trump and others have denied wrongdoing, arguing their efforts in Georgia were part of a valid attempt to challenge the election results. After his surrender, Trump called the case a “travesty of justice.”
Early developments in the prosecution have focused on efforts by former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to move his case to federal court from state court so he can argue he’s immune from state prosecution. Several other defendants also want their cases heard in federal court, including former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. Trump hasn't yet made such a request. Other developments include requests by at least two defendants, including Powell, to expedite their trials to late October or early November. That’s in contrast to Trump, who has said he’ll challenge attempts to speed up the case.
Here’s the latest on where each defendant’s case stands:
Donald Trump
Former US president
Surrender Date: Aug. 24Plea: Not GuiltyBail: $200,000
Charges (13 counts): Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act; solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (3 times); filing false documents; false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery (2); conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Allegations: Prosecutors claim Trump advanced the scheme in a number of ways, including by spreading false conspiracy theories about voter fraud, pressuring several state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia and promoting a corrupt plan to win the state’s 16 Electoral College votes by appointing a slate of fake electors. Trump is quoted in the indictment pressuring Justice Department officials to make false statements by stating, "Just say that the election was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” His actions in Georgia stood out also because of an infamous phone call in which he and his aides tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” just enough votes to reverse his election loss in the state, despite the outcome being confirmed by a recount.
Trump’s surrender to the Fulton County Jail was televised live. He was in the facility for roughly 20 minutes. Shortly after he entered the jail, his name appeared in its database, recording his height as 6’ 3”, his weight as 215 pounds and his hair color as blond or strawberry. He was assigned inmate number P01135809. Trump later posted his mug shot on the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter, embracing the image as part of his claim that he’s the victim of a Democratic “witch hunt.”
Rudy Giuliani
Former Trump lawyer
Surrender Date: Aug. 23Plea: Not GuiltyBail: $150,000
Charges (13): RICO; solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (3); filing false documents; false statements and writings (3); conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Allegations: Prosecutors accuse Giuliani furthered the conspiracy by testifying falsely to Georgia lawmakers about far-fetched electoral conspiracies that were later debunked, in order to persuade them not to certify Biden’s win in the state. Giuliani also falsely accused election worker Ruby Freeman and her daughter of scheming to undermine Trump as votes were being counted on Election Day, claiming they passed around USB devices to tamper with votes “as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine,” according to the indictment.
Mark Meadows
Former White House chief of staff
Surrender Date: Aug. 24Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $100,000
Charges (2): RICO; solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer
Allegations: Prosecutors say Meadows furthered the conspiracy by participating in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” just enough votes to reverse his loss to Biden in the state. Meadows, one of Trump’s closest aides during his effort to stay in office, also observed the audit of absentee ballot signatures in Georgia’s Cobb County and arranged the call with Raffensperger — both significant pieces of the alleged scheme, according to the indictment.
Meadows is fighting to move his case to federal court from state court, arguing that he’s protected from state prosecution over conduct tied to his work as an employee of the federal government. A federal judge began hearing arguments on that request on Aug. 28, when Meadows took the witness stand to argue that he was just following Trump’s orders when he took actions outlined in the indictment. The same judge earlier denied a request by Meadows for a court order that would have barred Willis from seeking his arrest if he failed to turn himself.
John Eastman
Lawyer who advised Trump
Surrender Date: Aug. 22Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $100,000
Charges (9): RICO; solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; filing false documents; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery (2); conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Allegations: Prosecutors accuse Eastman, a conservative lawyer, of writing a memo falsely claiming that then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election results in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, by declining to recognize Biden’s presidential electors from Georgia and other swing states. Eastman is also accused of making false claims about rampant voter fraud in a lawsuit challenging the election and testifying falsely to Georgia lawmakers about such claims.
Former White House lawyers told the House Jan. 6 committee that they strongly pushed back on Eastman’s theories — with one official calling them “completely crazy.” But Eastman blasted the indictment when he turned himself in for booking, saying in a statement that the charges “should never have been brought.” He argued the criminal case violates his free-speech rights and tramples the right of a client to get advice from a lawyer.
Jeffrey Clark
Former Justice Department official
Surrender Date: Aug. 25Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $100,000
Charges (2): RICO; criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
Allegations: Clark, who oversaw environmental and natural resources matters at the Justice Department under Trump, is accused of advancing the conspiracy by drafting a letter in December 2020 that falsely said the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns” about election fraud in Georgia and other states. The letter, which went unsent, urged Georgia officials to call a special session of the state legislature to overturn Biden’s victory.
Clark is seeking to move the case to federal court from state court, arguing that he’s immune from state prosecution because he was an employee of the federal government during the alleged conduct. The judge set a hearing on the matter for Sept. 18. Trump had considered installing Clark as acting attorney general, according to testimony provided to the congressional committee. Top department officials threatened to resign en masse if Trump went through with that plan, and it never happened.
Kenneth Chesebro
Lawyer who advised Trump
Surrender Date: Aug. 23Plea: Not GuiltyBail: $100,000
Charges (7): RICO; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery (2); conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Allegations: Chesebro, a lawyer in the Trump 2020 campaign orbit, is accused of working with Eastman to develop a fake elector strategy to disrupt and delay the certification of Biden’s election in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. He is also accused of helping to organize the slate of fake electors in Georgia. He allegedly worked directly with top Georgia Republicans, including then-party Chair Shafer, to have the electors meet at the State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and cast Electoral College votes in favor of Trump.
Chesebro set himself apart from the other defendants in the case on Aug. 24 by making a formal request for an expedited trial. The judge overseeing the case responded hours later by scheduling his trial to start Oct. 23. For now, the date only applies to Chesebro. Even so, Trump’s lawyers filed a notice the same day saying they’ll seek to sever Chesebro from the case as a result of his request for a fast trial. Chesebro waived his in-person arraignment on Aug. 31.
Sidney Powell
Former Trump campaign lawyer
Surrender Date: Aug. 23Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $100,000
Charges (7): RICO; conspiracy to commit election fraud (2); conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; conspiracy to defraud the state
Allegations: Powell, an architect of the conspiracy theory that the election was rigged by voting-machine companies and foreign hackers, worked closely with Trump, Giuliani and others at the White House to craft a plan to block the transition of power to Biden, including by seizing voting machines for a partisan investigation. Among other things, she is accused in the indictment of hiring a forensic data firm to breach election equipment in rural Coffee County, Georgia, and copy voter software and data. The alleged breach — which took place the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington — was part of a last-ditch plan to find proof of voter fraud despite the election result being verified by recounts.
Powell has asked the judge overseeing the prosecution to expedite her case under Georgia’s speedy-trial law, which could result in the lawyer have her case split off from Trump's and tried as soon as late October. A judge hasn't yet ruled on her request.
Jenna Ellis
Lawyer who advised Trump
Surrender Date: Aug. 23Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $100,000
Charges (2): RICO; solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer
Allegations: Ellis, who once described herself as part of an “elite strike force” fighting for Trump after the election, is accused of advancing the scheme by writing a memo outlining a strategy to disrupt the Electoral College certification in Congress. She’s also accused of joining Giuliani in making false claims about the election.
Ellis was formally censured earlier this year by the Colorado Supreme Court after admitting to making 10 misrepresentations about the 2020 election. Ellis, who is from Colorado, agreed with a disciplinary judge that she repeatedly misrepresented facts on social media and national television, including by claiming the presidential election had been stolen and that Trump “won in a landslide.”
David Shafer
Former Georgia Republican Party chair
Surrender Date: Aug. 23Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $75,000
Charges (8): RICO; false statements and writings (3); impersonating a public officer; forgery (2); criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Allegations: Prosecutors claim Shafer furthered the conspiracy by arranging a meeting on Dec. 14, 2020, to certify as electors a slate of Trump supporters — including himself — who falsely claimed they were the “duly elected and qualified presidential electors” from Georgia. Shafer tweeted his own mug shot after completing his booking. Like Meadows and Clark, all three fake electors in the prosecution have asked to have their cases moved to federal court.
Ray Smith III
Georgia lawyer who advised Trump
Surrender Date: Aug. 23Plea: Not guiltyBail: $50,000
Charges (12): RICO; solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (3); false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery (2); conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Allegations: Prosecutors accuse Smith of furthering the alleged conspiracy by making false statements to Georgia lawmakers about votes being cast by felons and dead people. Willis also alleges Smith helped certify the list of fake presidential electors for Trump that was officially submitted.
Smith on Aug. 28 became the first of the defendants to formally enter a plea of not guilty. Smith did so a court filing that waived his arraignment hearing and formally denied “each and every charge of the Indictment.”
Cathleen Latham
Former Coffee County Republican Party chair
Surrender Date: Aug. 23Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $75,000
Charges (11): RICO; impersonating a public officer; forgery; false statements and writings; criminal attempt to commit filing false documents; conspiracy to commit election fraud (2); conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; conspiracy to defraud the state
Allegations : Prosecutors allege that Latham furthered the alleged scheme by agreeing to be one of 16 fake Trump electors and by helping arrange the alleged breach of voter data in Coffee County in January 2021. Accessing voter data would have been one way to to try to back up assertions of voter fraud. Like Meadows and Clark, all three fake electors in the prosecution have asked to have their cases moved to federal court.
Michael Roman
Former Trump campaign official
Surrender Date: Aug. 25Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bond: $50,000
Charges (7): RICO; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery (2); conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Allegations : Prosecutors say Roman helped organize slates of fake electors in several states, including Georgia.
Robert Cheeley
Georgia lawyer who advised Trump
Surrender Date: Aug. 25Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $50,000
Charges (10): RICO; solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery (2); conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit filing false documents; perjury
Allegations : Prosecutors allege that Cheeley advanced the alleged conspiracy by falsely testifying to Georgia lawmakers that Fulton County election workers had “voted” the same ballots “over and over again” on Election Day. He is also charged with perjuring himself before the special-purpose grand jury that heard evidence in the Fulton County case.
Shawn Still
Fake Trump elector
Surrender Date: Aug. 25Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $10,000
Charges (7): RICO; impersonating a public officer; forgery (2); false statements and writings (2); criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Allegations: Still was one of three electors indicted over their role in the scheme to present a bogus slate of 16 Republicans as the “duly elected and qualified” electors submitted in support of Trump. Like Meadows and Clark, all three fake electors in the prosecution have asked to have their cases moved to federal court.
Scott Hall
Georgia bail bondsman
Date: Aug. 22Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $10,000
Charges (7): RICO; conspiracy to commit election fraud (2); conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; conspiracy to defraud the state
Allegations: Prosecutors claim Hall flew to Coffee County on Jan. 7, 2021, to help with the unlawful breach of election equipment and voter data.
Misty Hampton
Former Coffee County elections supervisor
Surrender Date: Aug. 25Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $10,000
Charges (7): RICO; conspiracy to commit election fraud (2); conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; conspiracy to defraud the state
Allegations: Prosecutors allege Hampton assisted employees of forensic data firm SullivanStrickler in breaching voting machines in Coffee County.
Stephen Cliffgard Lee
Police chaplain from Illinois
Surrender Date: Aug. 25Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $75,000
Charges (5): RICO; criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (2); influencing witnesses; conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Allegations: Prosecutors say Lee tried to intimidate Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman by visiting her at home and “purporting to offer her help” with the goal of getting her to give false testimony about Election Day events.
Harrison Floyd
Former director of Black Voices for Trump
Surrender Date: Aug. 24Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $100,000
Charges (3): RICO; influencing witnesses; conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Allegations: Floyd, a US Marine Corps veteran who owns his own political consulting firm, is accused of advancing the conspiracy by participating in a scheme with former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti to manipulate Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman into giving false testimony about voter fraud on Election Day.
Floyd initially did not reach a bond agreement and was taken into custody for several days, becoming the only defendant in the case to be detained. His lawyer urged the judge to accept a $100,000 bond agreement in the case, pointing out that his client was the only Black male defendant and the only who’d been locked up. The lawyer also noted that Trump was free on bond despite being a defendant in four criminal cases. The judge signed the bond deal on Aug. 29.
Trevian Kutti
Former Kanye West publicist
Surrender Date: Aug. 25Arraignment Date: Sept. 6Bail: $75,000
Charges (3): RICO; influencing witnesses; conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Allegations: Prosecutors claim Kutti was enlisted to travel from Chicago to Fulton County to visit Freeman at her home, where she falsely identified herself as a crisis manager who wanted to help her. She allegedly joined Lee and Floyd in trying to influence Freeman’s testimony about Election Day events, attempting to pressure her into five false testimony about voter fraud.
Updates with final co-defendants surrendering.
