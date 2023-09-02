Trump Pleads Not Guilty and the Latest on His 18 Co-Defendants

Allegations: Prosecutors claim Trump advanced the scheme in a number of ways, including by spreading false conspiracy theories about voter fraud, pressuring several state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia and promoting a corrupt plan to win the state’s 16 Electoral College votes by appointing a slate of fake electors. Trump is quoted in the indictment pressuring Justice Department officials to make false statements by stating, "Just say that the election was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” His actions in Georgia stood out also because of an infamous phone call in which he and his aides tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” just enough votes to reverse his election loss in the state, despite the outcome being confirmed by a recount.