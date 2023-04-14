Trump Answered All Questions at Second Deposition, Opting Not to Plead the Fifth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower following a deposition at the office of the New York Attorney General Letitia James on April 13, 2023 in New York City. Trump is being deposed for a civil lawsuit brought by the attorney general over allegations the Trump Organization falsified financial statements in order to obtain loans. The lawsuit seeks to remove Trump and his children from their roles in the organization and ban them from future leadership roles in the state of New York and repay $250 million that was allegedly obtained illegally. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)