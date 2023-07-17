Travel + Leisure Announces 15 Favourite Resorts In Asia In 2023
These resorts in Asia offer the best food, stay experience, services, facilities, and room views.
Travel + Leisure readers have voted for their favourite resorts in Asia for the year 2023 as a part of their ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey conducted every year.
This travel magazine conducts this survey annually to accumulate its readers' opinions on their best travel and stay experiences across the World. Readers share their opinions on several experiences such as islands, cities, airlines, hotels, spas, and cruise ships.
World’s Best Awards: Top Winner Of Resorts In Asia 2023
Andaz Bali: Bali Indonesia
Opened in 2021, this beachfront resort has won the hearts of several tourists and is a popular name internationally. It is situated in a prime location in Sanur and as per readers offers great services.
The resort has 22 villas with swimming pools and private gardens and its 127 guest rooms are designed in traditional Balinese village theme with five beverage and food outlets for guests.
This resort has a reader score of 98.81.
Here is the complete list of the top resorts as per readers:
Andaz Bali: Bali Indonesia (Reader Score: 98.81)
Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Bali, Indonesia (Reader Score: 98.58)
Regent Phu Quoc: Vietnam (Reader Score: 98.40)
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi: South Malé Atoll, Maldives (Reader Score: 98.20)
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: North Malé Atoll, Maldives (Reader Score: 98.13)
The Mulia: Bali, Indonesia (Reader Score: 98.07)
Nihi Sumba: Sumba, Indonesia (Reader Score: 98.04)
Alila Manggis: Bali, Indonesia (Reader Score: 97.18)
Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort: Chiang Rai, Thailand (Reader Score: 97.76)
Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Kota Kinabalu: Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia (Reader Score: 97.62)
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands: North Malé Atoll, Maldives (Reader Score: 97.60)
Amanpuri: Phuket, Thailand (Reader Score: 97.27)
Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Resort: Shimla, India (Reader Score: 97.03)
The Oberoi Udaivilas: Udaipur, India (Reader Score: 97.02)
The Oberoi Beach Resort: Bali, Indonesia (Reader Score: 97.00)