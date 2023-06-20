PM Modi's First U.S. State Visit: Trade Talks, Defence Deal In Focus
The prime minister will be in the U.S. for a three-day visit from Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off on Tuesday morning for his first state visit to the US that he said would focus on bolstering bilateral ties across avenues and forums.
Modi will begin his three-day visit from New York and then continue to Washington DC. Apart from state events, his itinerary includes interactions with business leaders as well as members of the Indian diaspora.
From New York To Washington
In the first leg of his visit, Modi will attend International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday.
The prime minister will then visit Washington DC on June 22. He will hold high-level dialogue with President Joe Biden in the US capital, followed by a state dinner in the evening. Modi will then address a joint sitting of the US Congress.
Modi will attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23.
On June 24, Modi will leave for Cairo for a two-day state visit on invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Trade Talks, Defence Deal In Offing
Modi is expected to pitch for strong trade and bilateral cooperation between India and the US during his visit. The US happens to be India's largest trade partner, with collaborations across science and technology, education, health and defence.
In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he would meet the leading chief executive officers "to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains".
Modi said his discussions with Biden and other senior US leaders would provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums, such as the G20, QUAD and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.
The US may invite India to join the trade pillar under the IPEF during Modi's visit, PTI had reported. The 14-nation bloc represents 40% of the world's gross domestic product and 28% of the world's trade in goods and services.
An order for 30 MQ-9B Predator drones to San Diego-based General Atomics is also expected to go through during Modi's latest visit, according to a Bloomberg report.
High-Level Meetings
Modi will also meet several "thought leaders" in New York, including investors, economists, scientists, entrepreneurs, Nobel laureates, artists, scholars, health sector experts, and others, according to a government official.
Dignitaries meeting Modi are likely to include billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, investor Ray Dalio, author and South Asia expert Jeff Smith, economist Paul Romer, essayist Nicholas Nassim Taleb, the above-mentioned official told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.
Others include Michael Froman, Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu Shah, diplomat Daniel Russel, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development Elbridge Colby, Nobel Laureate Peter Agre, Advisor at General Catalyst Stephen Klasko, and Indian-American business leader Chandrika Tandon.
There will be conversations to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the U.S., invite people to collaborate with India, the official said.