PM Modi's First U.S. State Visit: Trade Talks, Defence Deal In Focus

Modi is expected to pitch for strong trade and bilateral cooperation between India and the US during his visit. The US happens to be India's largest trade partner, with collaborations across science and technology, education, health and defence.

In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he would meet the leading chief executive officers "to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains".

Modi said his discussions with Biden and other senior US leaders would provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums, such as the G20, QUAD and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

The US may invite India to join the trade pillar under the IPEF during Modi's visit, PTI had reported. The 14-nation bloc represents 40% of the world's gross domestic product and 28% of the world's trade in goods and services.

An order for 30 MQ-9B Predator drones to San Diego-based General Atomics is also expected to go through during Modi's latest visit, according to a Bloomberg report.