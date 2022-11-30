China Vows To Crack Down On 'Hostile Forces' As Police Deter Protests
China will resolutely crack down on “hostile forces” and their acts of “sabotage,” the Communist Party’s top body in charge of law enforcement agencies said, as a heavy police presence in major cities deters repeats of the Covid protests seen at the weekend.
Law-enforcement agencies around the nation should take strong measures to safeguard national security and social stability, the Communist Party’s top body in charge of police and public security said late Tuesday after a meeting chaired by Politburo member Chen Wenqing.
“Illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order” won’t be tolerated, the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission said in a statement, just as a heavy police presence in major cities deterred repeats of the coronavirus protests seen over the weekend.
While the statement didn’t mention the demonstrations against Covid restrictions, Hu Xijin -- the retired editor-in-chief of state-backed tabloid Global Times and a vocal pro-government commentator -- tweeted that it “conveyed a clear message of warning.”
“The protesters must have understood it. If they repeat those protests, the risks will increase severely,” he said.
The messages come two days after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Shanghai, voicing their anger at China’s zero-tolerance Covid approach. The protests, which also arose in Beijing, Wuhan and a number of other cities, were prompted by concern that virus restrictions contributed to a deadly fire in an apartment block in the northwest Xinjiang region last week that killed 10 people and injured nine.
In the days since, large numbers of police have been stationed around protest sites, with officers checking identification and smartphones of passersby, apparently for videos of unrest and apps banned in China, like Twitter and YouTube. The heavy police presence appears to be preventing further demonstrations, with plans still being shared in social media groups and encrypted messaging apps.
Heavy Police Presence Thwarts Another Night of China Protests
The warning from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission marks the first time the Chinese government has blamed “hostile forces” for the protests -- the most coordinated and widespread displays of unrest of President Xi Jinping’s decade in power. The commission’s meeting was held to discuss ways to implement directives handed down by Xi at the party congress in October that handed him a norm-defying third term.
The Communist Party often warns the public about “hostile forces” that it says are trying to undermine the government and divide the nation of 1.4 billion people. It usually doesn’t say who it is referring to, or provide evidence of such activities.
Beijing claimed that outside forces, or “black hands,” were behind anti-government protests that shook Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020. Chinese diplomats also blame “foreign forces” for trying to foment unrest in Xinjiang or interfere in Taiwan matters as a way to prevent China from developing. The diplomats refrain from saying what nations they are talking about, but imply that they mean the US and to a lesser extent other Western nations.
Footage of a recent protest in Beijing showed an unidentified man warning the crowd around him of “foreign actors” among them. Demonstrators seem to refute his comments, saying those present were all Chinese and patriots. A number of people are then shown saying to the man “what foreign actors are you talking about, Marx, Engels, Lenin or Stalin?”
Bloomberg News wasn’t immediately able to verify the video.
