Three Share Physics Nobel For Electron Study In Flashes Of Light
(Bloomberg) -- Three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for experiments that gave humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules.
Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier will share the 11 million-krona ($1 million) award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said in a statement Tuesday.
The research has “opened the door on an extremely tiny timescale,” Eva Olsson, academy member, told reporters.
Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.
On Monday, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, were announced as laureates of the medicine prize for research that laid the groundwork for messenger-RNA vaccines against Covid-19.
The laureates are announced through Oct. 9 in Stockholm, with the exception of the peace prize, whose recipients are selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.
--With assistance from Anton Wilen and Christopher Jungstedt.
