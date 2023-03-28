Female Shooter Kills Six At Nashville Elementary School, Police Say
A female assailant shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, police said, the latest deadly incident in the US involving firearms at a school.
(Bloomberg) -- A female assailant armed with assault rifles shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, police said, the latest deadly incident in the US involving firearms at a school.
The alleged shooter, who was killed by police, was a 28-year-old White woman from Nashville who is believed to be a former student, Metro Nashville Police said, without providing more details. The shooter had two assault-type rifles and at least one pistol, police spokesperson Don Aaron said at a briefing. She entered the school through a side entrance and traversed the first and second floors of the building.
Police Chief John Drake said a vehicle found near the school gave investigators hints about the identity of the alleged shooter and that law enforcement officials have gone to the suspect’s home.
Police said they received the first call about the shooting at 10:13 a.m. local time, and the shooter was killed by 10:27 a.m. One police officer was injured.
A female shooter in a mass casualty event is a rare occurrence, breaking with the overwhelming pattern of male attackers in such situations.
A rising number of school shootings in the US have increased calls for an assault weapons ban. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May, the deadliest tragedy since the Sandy Hook massacre, which claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.
Last month, a gunman killed three people and injured five others at Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing.
President Joe Biden again called on Congress to ban assault weapons and take more steps to address gun violence following the attack.
“We have to do more to stop gun violence,” the president said Monday. “It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping at the very soul of the nation. And we have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons.”
Read more: Gunman kills three at Michigan State; suspect found dead
In Nashville, police officers with rifles, heavy vests and helmets could be seen walking through the school parking lot and around the grassy perimeter of the building Monday morning, the Associated Press reported.
The Covenant School is a private Christian school in Nashville for preschool through 6th grade. It has about 200 students and a staff of about 50.
--With assistance from .
(Updates with comment from Biden in ninth paragraph)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.