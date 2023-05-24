'Threat Of Another Variant And Pathogen Emerging Remains': WHO Chief's Warning On Next Pandemic

“The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains, and the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains,” he said according to a UN release.

Furthermore, in the face of overlapping and converging crises, “pandemics are far from the only threat we face”, Tedros added, underscoring the need for effective global mechanisms that address and respond to emergencies of all kinds.

“When the next pandemic comes knocking – and it will – we must be ready to answer decisively, collectively, and equitably,” he advised.