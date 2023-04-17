Thousands Report Netflix Outages As ‘Love is Blind’ Cast Reunite

The Netflix Inc. logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Netflix Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 19. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of users reported issues on Netflix just as the platform was set to stream a reunion episode of dating reality show
(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of users reported issues on Netflix just as the platform was set to stream a reunion episode of dating reality show
As many as 12,700 outages were reported by users as of 8:05 a.m. Hong Kong time, according to Downdetector. #LoveIsBlindLIVE was trending on Twitter as the No 1. topic globally.
About 75% of users reported issues with video streaming, while others reported problems with Netflix’s website and app.