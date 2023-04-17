BQPrimeWorldThousands Report Netflix Outages As ‘Love is Blind’ Cast Reunite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands Report Netflix Outages As ‘Love is Blind’ Cast Reunite

Thousands of users reported issues on Netflix just as the platform was set to stream a reunion episode of dating reality show Love is Blind.

17 Apr 2023, 6:44 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The Netflix Inc. logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Netflix Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 19. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
The Netflix Inc. logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Netflix Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 19. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of users reported issues on Netflix just as the platform was set to stream a reunion episode of dating reality show

As many as 12,700 outages were reported by users as of 8:05 a.m. Hong Kong time, according to Downdetector. #LoveIsBlindLIVE was trending on Twitter as the No 1. topic globally. 

About 75% of users reported issues with video streaming, while others reported problems with Netflix’s website and app. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With World News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT