Instagram Resolves Glitches For Thousands Around The Globe
Thousands of users have reported glitches with Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram, including problems posting updates to long load times, according to Downdetector.
09 Mar 2023, 2:17 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg</p></div>
Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram says it’s resolved “technical issues” that disrupted the photo-sharing service for thousands of users around the world.

Instagram, which hosts about 2 billion users a month, didn’t elaborate on the disruption. At its peak, website tracker DownDetector received more than 50,000 reports covering glitches from difficulties posting updates to long load times. The hashtag #instagramdown at one point trended globally as users from around the world flooded their feeds with complaints.

The last service outage documented on Instagram’s Twitter feed dated back to October, when the company tweeted about a bug it fixed that blocked users from accounts or altered the numbers of followers.

