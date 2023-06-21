This Week Can Change Course Of History, Says Ambassador Garcetti Ahead Of Modi-Biden Talks

"So, I hope that we find each other and that we build the blocks of this voyage. Things like the roadmap for defence industry cooperation, which will give us that mechanism to move forward, the technology that we're leaning in, in very bold ways that I want to thank this president and I'm proud to be part of an administration that's leaning in with more courage than we've ever seen, not just between the U.S. and India, but I would argue the U.S. and any other country before," said the top American diplomat.