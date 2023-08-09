This Moss Survived 165 Million Years. Climate Change Is Killing It

Takakia is far from alone in its vulnerability to rising temperatures: Nearly 11,000 species are at a greater risk of extinction because of climate change, according to a 2017 study in Science, and half of the world’s species are already on the move as climate reshapes their habitats. (Some creatures, though, including jellyfish, opossums and armadillos, are thriving in a warmer world.) The researchers say Takakia didn’t show any signs of migration during their decade of observation.