This Travel Expert Says You Should Bring These Two Items on Every Flight

Most of the time, events can go late into the night or long after restaurants close. So during the staff selection process, ask the management what their work limitations are, especially post-Covid. Make calls to the front desk, and introduce yourself to the manager on duty to find out what the transitions will be through the night. If I am dealing with a population that has many international delegates, who might be up at all hours of the night, then you need to know the needs of your attendees to plan for their guest experience. You want to make sure that the venue can accommodate them. If they’re coming in from Hong Kong, Australia or Europe, I need to know exactly what can be served.