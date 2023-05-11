Thailand's Election Is Being Shaped by a New Generation Challenging the Monarchy

The wave of royal skepticism has found a home in the political party Move Forward, the only mainstream group calling for changes to Article 112 to allow greater freedom to discuss the monarchy. The party is surging in the polls, second only behind a pro-democracy group backed by Thaksin Shinawatra, an exiled former prime minister whose various political parties have won the most seats in every election since 2001 — only to see generals and judges aligned with the monarchy boot them out of office or disband them entirely.