Terrorism Will Not Prevail: UK PM Rishi Sunak On Conflict In Israel

Sunak later tweeted an update of his call with Netanyahu to declare that “terrorism will not prevail”.

“The Prime Minister [Sunak] offered Prime Minister Netanyahu any support Israel needs,” Downing Street said in a readout of the call.

“The Prime Minister outlined the diplomatic work the UK is doing to ensure the world speaks with one voice in opposition to these appalling attacks...The Prime Minister also stressed his commitment to ensuring the Jewish community in the UK feels safe and secure at this time. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact as the situation develops,” it said.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, Sunak added: “The scenes we have seen in Israel over the last 36 hours are truly horrifying. I spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier today to assure him of the UK’s steadfast support as Israel defends itself against these attacks. Terrorism will not prevail.” It came as Scotland Yard warned that it will be adopting a zero tolerance approach towards any reports of criminality on the streets of London as a fallout of the conflict.