Tel Aviv Flights: Air India Offers Waiver Of Ticket Cancellation Charges

The airline has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 14 amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, the carrier said it is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv.

"The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023," it said.

Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.