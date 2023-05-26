Taylor Swift Fans Have To Barter, Borrow And Plead To Get Into Her Shows

The Swift tour provides a real-world lesson in the mechanics of supply and demand like no Milton Friedman textbook ever could. Much like Wall Street stockbrokers after a hot initial public offering, people who had scored multiple Swift tickets through Ticketmaster — you might call them scalpers; others prefer to think of them as capitalists — quickly found buyers for their assets. Most sellers were able to recover their initial investment and make a handsome profit, with some fans paying thousands of dollars for tickets that had originally sold for as little as $49 plus fees.