Superbugs Are ‘Dangerously High’ Threat In Greece, India, Turkey

The prevalence of hard-to-treat, hospitalization-prolonging infections is already “dangerously high” in Greece, India, Turkey and some other nations, the OECD said. In these countries, more than 40% of all infections caused by a dozen key pathogens are predicted to evade antibiotic therapy by 2035. The 377-page report details the health and economic costs of hard-to-treat germs and offers recommendations for tackling the global health threat.