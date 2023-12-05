Rishi Sunak Toughens U.K. Visa Rules Under Pressure From Tory MPs

Rishi Sunak, incoming UK prime minister, waves as he leaves Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, UK, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Speaking less than an hour after emerging victorious in the race to succeed Liz Truss as premier, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer said his party faces an “existential threat,” and needs to come together, according to Simon Hoare, a Tory lawmaker present at Sunak’s address to MPs behind closed doors on Monday.