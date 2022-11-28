Sunak Faces Tory Rebellion For Keeping Ban On Onshore Wind Farms

More than 20 Tories, including Sunak’s predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, are backing a pro-wind energy amendment to the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill, which is expected to be debated before Parliament breaks for its vacation on Dec. 20. It’s the second rebellion on the same legislation in less than a week, after Sunak pulled a vote on his housebuilding plans as dozens of Tories threatened to defy him.