Biden Has Wiped Away $127 Billion In Student Loan Debt

It’s welcomed relief for millions of borrowers, many of whom had previously applied for forgiveness only to be denied because of byzantine fine-print and other factors. With debt payments restarting in the face of higher living costs, half of surveyed borrowers said they will struggle to make a payment over the next six months. But that’s at least one expense the more than 3.6 million people who’ve had their debt extinguished the past three years won’t have worry about.