Stormy Daniels Must Pay More to Trump’s Lawyers, Court Says

Daniels appealed, and after losing the first round, in March 2022 was ordered to pay more than $245,000 in fees. The 9th Circuit then rejected Daniels’ appeal of the district judge’s original attorney fee award, finding she had waited too long to present it. Daniels had acknowledged she was responsible for paying fees as the losing party, but argued the fee request by Trump’s lawyers for $128,000 was “excessive.” A special commissioner tasked with evaluating Trump’s request denied part of it because the lawyers hadn’t submitted an itemized task log, but approved the bulk of it.