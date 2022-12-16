Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Death Sparks Conversation On Suicide Prevention For Men Of Color

In the wake of the news, people urged others to take mental health seriously and seek support. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a Thursday press briefing that Boss’s death was tragic. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be meeting with crisis counselors on Friday, she said. The director and producer Tyler Perry opened up about his own experience with suicidality in a video on Instagram and urged people to “reach out to someone. Call and ask for help.” Rad Lopez, a Peloton instructor, used the hashtag “RIPtWitch” on Instagram Stories when he urged followers to check in with their mental health daily.