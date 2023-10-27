Starmer Under Pressure As UK Labour Figures Urge Gaza Ceasefire

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, on the closing day of the UK Labour Party annual conference in Liverpool, UK, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Starmer channeled the record and spirit of his opposition Labour Party's last election-winning prime minister in his pitch to be Britain's next leader, offering a mix of security, hope and patriotism as he set out his strategy to persuade voters to end more than a decade of Conservative rule.