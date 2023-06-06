Russia Blames Ukraine As Suspect Held In War Blogger’s Death

Navalny, who survived a poisoning in August 2020 that he and Western governments blamed on the Kremlin, is serving a 9-year sentence after being convicted of fraud and contempt of court. Russia outlawed his Anti-Corruption Foundation, which had published high-profile exposes of alleged official graft, as “extremist” in 2021 as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on Putin’s critics, forcing many to flee abroad to avoid imprisonment.