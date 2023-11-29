Sri Lanka Nearing Debt Restructuring: President Wickremesinghe

On Wednesday, President Wickremesinghe told the Sri Lanka Economic Summit 2023 here that, "China's Exim Bank was the first to provide Sri Lanka with the agreement in principle. We expect the official creditor committee to provide a similar agreement."

In October, the Sri Lankan government confirmed that it had concluded a preliminary deal with China on restructuring its debts to Beijing, seen as a "big step" in the cash-strapped country's economic recovery.