Sri Lanka Expects Major Debt Restructuring Deals As IMF To Review Bailout

Passing the IMF review, which will be held from September 14 to 27, will pave the way for the disbursement of about $330 million by November. Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds due 2030 edged up 0.2 cents to 44.7 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, according to indicative pricing compiled by Bloomberg. The rupee fell 1% to 321 per dollar, the biggest drop in a month.