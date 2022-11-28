From Near 70%, Sri Lanka Sees Inflation at 4%-5% by End 2023

Consumer price gains “will continue on the disinflation path,” Weerasinghe said at a CT CLSA investor forum in Colombo on Monday. He added that inflation is expected to ease to 4%-5% by the end of 2023 and the central bank’s monetary policy transmission is working. As foreign currency inflows improve, the government can also gradually relax a currency band since the nation needs a flexible exchange rate for inflation targeting, he said.