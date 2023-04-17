To Get to Mars, SpaceX First Needs Starship To Launch

Once it becomes operational, Starship will be the most powerful rocket humanity has ever built, capable of generating 16.7 million pounds of thrust at liftoff and carrying gargantuan payloads to Earth orbit and beyond. Its power and size makes it a critical part of SpaceX’s future, with the capability of launching massive satellites and large crews of spacefarers. NASA has plans to use the rocket as part of its own strategy to return to the moon, after awarding SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to help the agency get there. Starship is also designed to be fully reusable, unlike any rocket ever built before. SpaceX says that will make its operation relatively inexpensive. All of this means high stakes for Monday’s launch. Before any of these big dreams can happen, SpaceX needs to prove that Starship can actually fly.