Billionaire Picks K-Pop Star, YouTuber for SpaceX Moon Trip

Space travel, or a project he’s dubbed “dearMoon,” has been Maezawa’s main fixture since stepping away from Zozo. In 2018, when he put down a deposit for a flight on what would later be known as Starship, SpaceX’s most powerful next-generation launch vehicle. Last year he solicited video applications from hopefuls seeking to join him on the round-the-moon mission. He signaled that he’s still in touch with Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla Inc. and owner of Twitter Inc., speaking to him online earlier this month.