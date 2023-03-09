Silvergate Bet Everything On Crypto, Then It All Evaporated

This setup — although not uncommon for any bank — proved problematic as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, eroding the value of a chunk of Silvergate’s securities. When the crypto industry faltered and clients rushed to withdraw money — driving the lender’s non-interest bearing deposits down from $12 billion at the end of September to just $3.9 billion at the end of last year — Silvergate had to sell securities to pay for those withdrawals. But the bonds were worth less than the company paid for them, forcing it to sell them at a loss and inflicting a $1 billion hole on its earnings late last year.