Shanghai Auto Show Latest: Foreign Giants Vie With Locals On EVs

The spacious ID.7, which starts at less than €60,000 ($66,000), marks a key effort to compete with Tesla’s Model 3 and a range of Chinese startups. At the launch Monday in Berlin and Shanghai, VW highlighted features from assisted parking to its 15-inch screen. It also offers a standard augmented reality display that beams information into the driver’s field of vision, voice-activated controls, and assisted parking and lane-changing. The model, VW’s first sedan based on its new MEB electric-vehicle platform, offers as much as 700 kilometers of range on a single charge.