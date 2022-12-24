U.S. Senate Passes Giant $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With Ukraine Aid, Election Change

The compromise forced Democrats to accept less funding than they likely would have gotten had they retained the House in the midterm elections. There is no funding boost for Covid-19 efforts and no big boost to process migrants at the southern US border. The bill has far less for climate change initiatives than Democrats had wanted — just $1 billion out of the $11 billion Biden had pledged to spend. There were no increases to Title 10 family planning funds, despite a push by progressive activists, and the research innovation hubs program touted as part of this summer’s CHIPS and Science Act receives just $500 million out of the $10 billion over five years envisioned. An attempt to green-light tax-payer funded abortions also was dropped.