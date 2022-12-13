SEC Says Bankman-Fried Defrauded Investors of $1.8 Billion

Bankman-Fried diverted billions of dollars of customer funds to help grow his other entities, the SEC said in its complaint filed Tuesday in New York’s Southern District court. The SEC complaint alleges that FTX raised more than $1.8 billion, including $1.1 billion from about 90 US-based investors, in an “orchestrated scheme to defraud equity investors” who bought in based on the belief that FTX had appropriate controls.