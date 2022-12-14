Sam Bankman-Fried Sits in Bahamas Jail After Lightning-Fast US Probe

FTX and scores of related companies declared bankruptcy last month after three years of frenetic growth. At its peak, the exchange was worth $32 billion. Bankman-Fried, its former chief executive, was celebrated as the crypto savant who would lead the industry to untold riches. His arrest late Monday appeared to be a surprise to many — he had been expected to testify before the House Financial Services Committee the next day in hearings on FTX’s downfall.