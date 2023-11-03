S. Jaishankar Advocates To Resolve Palestine Issue Through Dialogue And Negotiation

Responding to a question on the Indian Ocean region, Jaishankar said, "We are right at the centre of the Indian Ocean. That's why it's called the Indian Ocean. We take that as a responsibility that we see today, whether it's the economy, whether it's maritime security, whether it is natural disasters, whether it is development." "We are today the fifth largest economy in the world, and we have to contribute more that feeling is very strong there in India. So, from COVID to, I would say, to natural calamities...we have tried to do what we can to stabilise and strengthen the Indian Ocean region," he said.