Russia's Luna-25 Lunar Spacecraft To Take Off On August 11; All You Need To Know

Russia is all set to launch its first lunar landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday.

Similar to India's Chandrayaan-3, Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft will look to explore the south pole of the Moon.

According to a Reuters report, the launch will take place from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.

India's Chandrayaan-3 which was launched on July 14 is expected to soft land on the moon's surface on August 23.

The timeline revealed by Russian space agency Rosmoscos suggests that Luna-25 could match Chandrayaan-3's timings or even beat it to the moon's surface.

In reply to questions from Reuters, Rosmoscos said that the lunar spacecraft would take five days to fly to the moon and then spend five to seven days in lunar orbit before descending on one of three possible landing sites near the south pole.

The launch has been delayed for nearly two years.