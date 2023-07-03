Russian General Still Missing as Defense Minister Slams Mutiny

The insurrection by the one-time ally of President Vladimir Putin spiraled into the biggest threat to the Russian leader’s 24-year rule and has left unanswered questions about the extent to which elements in the military may have known in advance about Prigozhin’s plans. Wagner forces came within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow facing little opposition before halting their advance after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal to end the crisis.