Russia Hits Ukraine Air Base, Kyiv Downs Ballistic Missiles

KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 28: A man clears debris in a building damaged during a Russian drone attack on May 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to Ukrainian Air Forces, it had intercepted 52 out of 54 Iranian-made drones Shahed-136 launched by Russia targeting Ukraine. Over 40 drones were shot down over the capital Kyiv, with at least one person killed, and another injured. It was Russia's biggest air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the war. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)