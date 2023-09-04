Ukraine Recap: Russia Strikes Danube River Port Before Key Talks

A fire was reported Sunday at an oil depot in St. Petersburg, with images on social media showing the area blanketed by thick smoke. No cause has been announced. Russia said it downed a drone over the Belgorod region north of the Ukrainian border. Ukraine’s president spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, including about “ways to ensure the functioning of the grain corridor and enhance the security of the Odesa region,” Volodmyr Zelenskiy said in X, formerly Twitter.