Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Urges More Aid, Chides Army Commander
Zelenskiy on Sunday renewed his call for more US military assistance by warning of an eventual Russian attack on NATO territory.
(Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian presidential aide rebuked the nation’s top military commander for offering a downbeat assessment on the counteroffensive against Russia, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushed back on the idea that the conflict was at a stalemate. Ihor Zhovkva said on national television Saturday night that General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi’s assertion that the fight against Russia was deadlocked “eases the work of the aggressor” and had unnerved Kyiv’s allies in the West.
Ukraine’s leader on Sunday renewed his call for more US military assistance by warning of an eventual Russian attack on NATO territory and rejected an NBC report that US and EU officials are pushing Kyiv to enter talks with Moscow. “Time has passed, people are tired, regardless of their status, and this is understandable,” he said on Saturday, adding that “of course, it’s clear that the war in the Middle East” is taking the focus from Ukraine.
Russia struck Ukraine’s Odesa region with missiles on Sunday, targeting what the region’s governor called “civilian shipping” targets. Ukraine on Saturday struck a shipyard on the annexed Crimean peninsula, hitting a Russian ship capable of carrying Kalibr missiles. Russia’s defense ministry confirmed damage to an unspecified vessel from what it said was an attack from 15 cruise missiles, 13 of which were shot down. Social media reported explosions and a fire in the vicinity of the shipment near Kerch.
Coming Up
- EU is expected to release assessment of Ukraine’s reforms needed to start accession talks, Wednesday
